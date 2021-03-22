HelpinCenla, new initiative connects people with local resources

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One local agency is thinking outside the box by making it easier for people to check out local resources available to them.

The Central Louisiana Human Services District, with the help of Tobacco Free Living, came up with a new YouTube channel called ‘Hashtag Help in Cenla.’ The channel will house different videos created by individual agencies, explaining what services they provide. The channel will officially launch on April 1. However, if you search #HelpinCenla on YouTube, a handful of videos will pop up that have already been submitted.

There will also be a tab for current events that will be updated frequently.

The videos will help put a face to a name and explain community services that are available across the eight parishes that make up region six.

This new resource will also make it easy for people to access the information without even having to leave home.

“Well I think it’s a lot easier to access information, I mean people are generally online looking for information so we can also share those videos on social media. It’s just a great way to get that message out there to people,” said Claire Hetherwick, CLHSD Director of Prevention Services.

The human services district can help with putting the videos together if needed. Rapides Parish libraries can also help with equipment.

To find the videos, all you have to do is type in #HelpinCenla on YouTube. With any questions, you can contact Central Louisiana Human Services District by calling 318-487-5191 , or email helpincenla@gmail.com.

