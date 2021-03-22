Advertisement

Julia Letlow shares thoughts, major priority after being elected to Congress

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Republican Julia Letlow will soon be Louisiana’s new 5th District Congressional Representative. She won a special election to fill the seat with 65 percent of the vote on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

In Letlow’s first 90 days, she says she plans to jump right in and focus on broadband service to make sure it’s available throughout the district, especially since more students are learning online and more parents are working from home.

“You know, we are a rural district and nothing like a pandemic to bring to light how important broadband is for our communities, to educate our children, to provide health care for our rural population. So that’s something that I would definitely want to tackle,” said Letlow.

When it comes to national events, such as the southern border crisis, Congresswoman-elect Letlow says there’s a better way for President Biden to handle the situation. The U.S. Border Patrol reports tens of thousands of encounters with migrants at the southern border each month.

“The new policies coming down from the Biden administration, I think they’re hurting our country. You know, there is a safe and legal way to enter the country and I feel that is the best way to do so, and what’s happening at the border right now needs to stop,” said Letlow

Letlow will serve in Congress in place of her late husband, Luke Letlow. He was elected to the office in Dec. 2020, but contracted COVID-19 and passed away before he could be sworn in. Julia says she proud to serve after her husband.

“Well, as his wife, I couldn’t have been prouder. You know, Luke spent 20 years of his life cultivating relationships and serving people in Louisiana. Just being married to him for the last eight years, he taught me so much. He showed me that if your heart is in the right place, and you’re truly here to serve others, then one person can make a difference in government.”

Letlow says she’s not sure when she’ll be sworn into office because the election has to be certified by the state.

This article has been edited for clarity.

