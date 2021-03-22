Advertisement

Louisiana senators worry federal aid could inflate budget

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators have opened their latest budget hearings with concerns about using short-term federal cash to pay for ongoing services and programs.

Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed using more than $600 million in enhanced federal Medicaid payments to help balance his $36 billion-plus spending proposal for the budget year that begins July 1.

Members of the Senate Finance Committee on Monday questioned whether the state will have enough cash in later years to offset the federal aid when it disappears.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says the administration believes Louisiana’s economy will continue to rebound from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers will spend weeks combing through Edwards’ budget proposal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2500 block of Third Street
Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy
Republican Julia Letlow has won Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District race and will fill the...
Julia Letlow wins Congressional race; Will fill late husband’s seat
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held his monthly state of the community update at the Johnny Downs...
Alexandria mayor addresses crime, homeless veterans at state of community update
Sterling Brown, a barber, opened the doors to his barbershop to start a much-needed...
Local barber hosts an event called ‘Do Black Lives Really Matter’
Alexandria ending veteran homelessness
Alexandria community meets to discuss stopping youth violence
Letlow has some harsh words about how Biden administration is handling the border crisis
Julia Letlow shares thoughts, major priority after being elected to Congress