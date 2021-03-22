Advertisement

LSUA earns second consecutive shutout over Florida National

Patricia Martinez Molina helped LSUA earn its fifth straight victory and second consecutive...
Patricia Martinez Molina helped LSUA earn its fifth straight victory and second consecutive triumph over Florida National. They finish their regular season(LSU Athletics)
By Jonathon Zenk
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMARAC Fla. (LSUA)- For the second time in as many days, the LSUA women’s tennis team shut out Florida National 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Woodmont Country Club.

LSUA (5-1) has won five in a row, with four coming via a shutout, ever since falling in its first regular season match.

Just like on Saturday, all six singles matches were finished off in straight sets. Two of those singles contests were won in shutout fashion, winning 6-0, 6-0.

“The girls stated focused and played another good day of tennis,” LSUA Women’s Tennis Coach Melinda Descant said. “FNU switched their  lineup around, but our girls adjusted well.”

Alicia Romero Gomez, a sophomore from Córdoba, Spain, continued her strong play with one of those shutouts. She came away with the 6-0, 6-0, victory at the No. 2 singles spot against Emerald Cooke.

At the No. 6 singles position, freshman Carme Ibanyez Navarro matched Romero Gomez with a shutout of her own. The freshman from Madrid, Spain, recorded her convincing win over Karyna Krykunenko.

Darija Mladenovic improved to 4-1 on the season with a 6-1, 6-0, triumph against Daniela Millan at the top singles spot in the rotation. The freshman from Nis, Serbia, has been a steady rock at the top of the rotation this season.

Team captain Niamh Packer was one of the the three LSUA singles players to shut out her opponent in the first set, winning 6-0 against Paulina Jankun at the No. 3 singles spot. The senior from Durham, England, allowed a few games against her in the second set, but still managed to win comfortably 6-2.

At the No. 5 spot, Candela Bonivardi, playing against her old school once again, had a convincing victory 6-1, 6-1, against Vanessa Simone.

To clinch LSUA’s second consecutive shutout, Maria Alvarez won her’s 6-2, 3-0, against Pirada Suwanruk at the No. 3 singles spot.

The day started with the Generals winning all three doubles matches to secure the first point of the match.

At the No. 1 doubles spot, Darija Mladenovic and Maria Alvarez dominated their match-up against Cooke and Michell Hurtado, winning it 6-0.

The duos of Romero Gomez and Packer and Bonivardi and Martinez Molina won convincingly at the No. 2 and 3 doubles positions, respectively. Each tandem won 6-2.

LSUA finishes its trip to Florida with a visit to the University of Fort Lauderdale, as the Generals aim to finish the regular season with a six-match winning streak and a 4-0 trip to the Sunshine State.

LSUA Women’s Tennis

(10) LSU Alexandria vs. Florida National

Woodmont Country Club

Tamarac, Florida

3/21/21

(10) LSU Alexandria 7, Florida National 0

Singles

1) Darija Mladenovic (LSUA) def. Daniela Millan (FNU) 6-1, 6-0

2) Alicia Romero Gomez (LSUA) def. Emerald Cooke 6-0, 6-0

3) Maria Alvarez (LSUA) def. Pirada Suwanruk 6-2, 3-0

4) Niamh Packer (LSUA) def. Paulina Jankun 6-0, 6-2

5) Candela Bonivardi (LSUA) def. Vanessa Simone 6-1, 6-1

6) Carme Ibanyez Navarro (LSUA) def. Karyna Krykunenko 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1) Darija Mladenovic/Maria Alvarez (LSUA) def. Michell Hurtado/Emerald Cooke 6-0

2) Alicia Romero Gomez/Niamh Packer (LSUA) def. Vanessa Simone/Daniela Millan 6-2

3) Candela Bonivardi/Patricia Martinez Molina (LSUA) def. Karyna Krykunenko/Pirada Suwanruk 6-2

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSUA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2500 block of Third Street
Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy
Republican Julia Letlow has won Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District race and will fill the...
Julia Letlow wins Congressional race; Will fill late husband’s seat
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

The G-Men have had multiple changes within their football staff over a two-week period, but the...
Grambling ‘accepts the challenge’ of AAMU despite recent changes
The Grambling State University football team released its fall 2021 football schedule.
GSU Tigers football team releases 2021 fall schedule
The Marksville Tigers’ late runs in the last innings weren’t enough against Glenmora. The...
Tigers snap win streak with a loss to Glenmora
Northwestern State tennis is set for mid-week match against ULM.
Lady Demons set for home defense against Warhawks
Dane Pedersen was named the American Southwest Conference’s co-Hitter of the Week the...
Pedersen Smashes Way to Conference Hitter Weekly Award