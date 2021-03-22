LSUA earns second consecutive shutout over Florida National

TAMARAC Fla. (LSUA)- For the second time in as many days, the LSUA women’s tennis team shut out Florida National 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Woodmont Country Club.

LSUA (5-1) has won five in a row, with four coming via a shutout, ever since falling in its first regular season match.

Just like on Saturday, all six singles matches were finished off in straight sets. Two of those singles contests were won in shutout fashion, winning 6-0, 6-0.

“The girls stated focused and played another good day of tennis,” LSUA Women’s Tennis Coach Melinda Descant said. “FNU switched their lineup around, but our girls adjusted well.”

Alicia Romero Gomez, a sophomore from Córdoba, Spain, continued her strong play with one of those shutouts. She came away with the 6-0, 6-0, victory at the No. 2 singles spot against Emerald Cooke.

At the No. 6 singles position, freshman Carme Ibanyez Navarro matched Romero Gomez with a shutout of her own. The freshman from Madrid, Spain, recorded her convincing win over Karyna Krykunenko.

Darija Mladenovic improved to 4-1 on the season with a 6-1, 6-0, triumph against Daniela Millan at the top singles spot in the rotation. The freshman from Nis, Serbia, has been a steady rock at the top of the rotation this season.

Team captain Niamh Packer was one of the the three LSUA singles players to shut out her opponent in the first set, winning 6-0 against Paulina Jankun at the No. 3 singles spot. The senior from Durham, England, allowed a few games against her in the second set, but still managed to win comfortably 6-2.

At the No. 5 spot, Candela Bonivardi, playing against her old school once again, had a convincing victory 6-1, 6-1, against Vanessa Simone.

To clinch LSUA’s second consecutive shutout, Maria Alvarez won her’s 6-2, 3-0, against Pirada Suwanruk at the No. 3 singles spot.

The day started with the Generals winning all three doubles matches to secure the first point of the match.

At the No. 1 doubles spot, Darija Mladenovic and Maria Alvarez dominated their match-up against Cooke and Michell Hurtado, winning it 6-0.

The duos of Romero Gomez and Packer and Bonivardi and Martinez Molina won convincingly at the No. 2 and 3 doubles positions, respectively. Each tandem won 6-2.

LSUA finishes its trip to Florida with a visit to the University of Fort Lauderdale, as the Generals aim to finish the regular season with a six-match winning streak and a 4-0 trip to the Sunshine State.

LSUA Women’s Tennis

(10) LSU Alexandria vs. Florida National

Woodmont Country Club

Tamarac, Florida

3/21/21

(10) LSU Alexandria 7, Florida National 0

Singles

1) Darija Mladenovic (LSUA) def. Daniela Millan (FNU) 6-1, 6-0

2) Alicia Romero Gomez (LSUA) def. Emerald Cooke 6-0, 6-0

3) Maria Alvarez (LSUA) def. Pirada Suwanruk 6-2, 3-0

4) Niamh Packer (LSUA) def. Paulina Jankun 6-0, 6-2

5) Candela Bonivardi (LSUA) def. Vanessa Simone 6-1, 6-1

6) Carme Ibanyez Navarro (LSUA) def. Karyna Krykunenko 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1) Darija Mladenovic/Maria Alvarez (LSUA) def. Michell Hurtado/Emerald Cooke 6-0

2) Alicia Romero Gomez/Niamh Packer (LSUA) def. Vanessa Simone/Daniela Millan 6-2

3) Candela Bonivardi/Patricia Martinez Molina (LSUA) def. Karyna Krykunenko/Pirada Suwanruk 6-2

