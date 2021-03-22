Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey hosts concert for Texas storm aid

FILE - Matthew McConaughey, a cast member in the upcoming film "White Boy Rick," addresses the...
FILE - Matthew McConaughey, a cast member in the upcoming film "White Boy Rick," addresses the audience during the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon on April 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. McConaughey turns 51 on Nov. 4. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello | Associated Press)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) - Matthew McConaughey used his celebrity status to help his home state of Texas over the weekend.

The actor held a virtual concert on his YouTube channel on Sunday night to raise money for residents still struggling from the winter storm that hit the state last month.

McConaughey says many Texans are still without clean water and unable to repair their homes.

He convinced A-list performers including Don Henley, Post Malone, Kelly Clarkson and Willie Nelson to participate.

The “We’re Texas” benefit raised money for several charities helping victims of the storm.

