NSU’s David named Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Levi David’s most dominant start of his career landed him his first award in a Northwestern State uniform.

David, a 6-foot-5 sophomore right-hander, earned Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week honors Monday after striking out a career-best 12 Sam Houston hitters in a win against the Bearkats on Saturday. League sports information directors make the selections for each weekly award.

David’s 12 strikeouts were the most a Demon pitcher since O.J. King struck out 15 against Lamar in 2002. David’s 13.92 strikeouts per nine innings lead the Southland Conference and rank 44th nationally. His 33 strikeouts on the season are fifth in the league and 94th nationally.

The award was the first of David’s career and the first for the Demons this season and the first such award for a Demon pitcher since Logan Hofmann earned it March 3, 2020.

Northwestern State returns to action Friday night at 6:30 when it hosts South Alabama in the Demons’ final non-conference series of the season.

