Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RRMC) - Rapides Regional Medical Center is adjusting its visitation policy effective, Tuesday, March 23. Due to a decline in the COVID-19 numbers in our community, they will now allow patients to receive TWO visitors at a time and are expanding visiting hours until 9 p.m.

In addition, ICU visitation will now take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

The visitation policy guidelines are listed below:

Two dedicated parents/caregivers for pediatric or mentally disabled patients who cannot be left alone

Two dedicated partners for active labor/delivery patients during delivery only

Two dedicated caregivers/driver for outpatient surgery/cath lab patients

Two dedicated family members for patients where end of life care is being given

Two dedicated parents at a time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Any individual who meets the above criteria will still go through the screening process to enter the RRMC campus. Those who screen positive will not be allowed access.

Rapides Regional Medical Center is happy to invite additional family members to visit their loved ones under this expanded visitation policy. RRMC will continue following CDC-recommended protocols for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reminders:

No visitors under age 15

COVID patients are not allowed visitors, but virtual visits are possible.

Visitors are required to provide and wear their own mask during their visit and be screened on arrival.

All visitors must enter Rapides Regional Medical Center through the Medical Terrace first floor entrance Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. After 5:30 p.m., visitors can enter through the Emergency Room entrance until 9 p.m. (Any visitor planning to stay the night must be checked in before 9 p.m.)

On Saturday and Sunday, visitors should be screened at the ER entrance between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. No visitors will be allowed entrance after 9 p.m. Those visiting Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital may still use the Scott Street entrance, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

