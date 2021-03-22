Advertisement

Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy

Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center(KALB)
By RRMC
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RRMC) - Rapides Regional Medical Center is adjusting its visitation policy effective, Tuesday, March 23. Due to a decline in the COVID-19 numbers in our community, they will now allow patients to receive TWO visitors at a time and are expanding visiting hours until 9 p.m.

In addition, ICU visitation will now take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

The visitation policy guidelines are listed below:

  • Two dedicated parents/caregivers for pediatric or mentally disabled patients who cannot be left alone
  • Two dedicated partners for active labor/delivery patients during delivery only
  • Two dedicated caregivers/driver for outpatient surgery/cath lab patients
  • Two dedicated family members for patients where end of life care is being given
  • Two dedicated parents at a time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Any individual who meets the above criteria will still go through the screening process to enter the RRMC campus. Those who screen positive will not be allowed access.

Rapides Regional Medical Center is happy to invite additional family members to visit their loved ones under this expanded visitation policy. RRMC will continue following CDC-recommended protocols for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reminders:

  • No visitors under age 15
  • COVID patients are not allowed visitors, but virtual visits are possible.
  • Visitors are required to provide and wear their own mask during their visit and be screened on arrival.

All visitors must enter Rapides Regional Medical Center through the Medical Terrace first floor entrance Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. After 5:30 p.m., visitors can enter through the Emergency Room entrance until 9 p.m. (Any visitor planning to stay the night must be checked in before 9 p.m.)

On Saturday and Sunday, visitors should be screened at the ER entrance between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. No visitors will be allowed entrance after 9 p.m. Those visiting Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital may still use the Scott Street entrance, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 RRMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies
APD investigating armed robbery of a business in the 2500 block of Third Street
Republican Julia Letlow has won Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District race and will fill the...
Julia Letlow wins Congressional race; Will fill late husband’s seat
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held his monthly state of the community update at the Johnny Downs...
Alexandria mayor addresses crime, homeless veterans at state of community update
Sterling Brown, a barber, opened the doors to his barbershop to start a much-needed...
Local barber hosts an event called ‘Do Black Lives Really Matter’
Alexandria ending veteran homelessness
Alexandria community meets to discuss stopping youth violence
Isabella Malveaux is a 7th-grade student at Grant Junior High and helped donate thousands of...
7th grader donates 5,000 food items to homeless shelter