Shooting at hotel leaves mother, child injured; suspect arrested

Image from the scene.
Image from the scene.(Kenley Hargett / KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has arrested a man they believe to be involved in a shooting that led to a child being injured.

Officials say Joseph Lee Smith, 34, and another adult male engaged in an altercation on Saturday, March 20 in the Super 8 parking lot on Monkhouse Drive. Smith allegedly produced a firearm and fired a shot towards the male. The gunshot traveled into a nearby hotel room and hit both the mother and child.

Joseph Lee Smith, DOB: 7/25/1987
Joseph Lee Smith, DOB: 7/25/1987(SPD)

On Sunday, March 21, police got info that Smith was at an apartment in Longview, Texas. Officers there were able to arrest Smith. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail as a fugitive. He will be extradited back to Shreveport.

Smith is facing a charge of second degree cruelty to a juvenile. If convicted, Smith faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Officials say a mother was grazed by a gunshot, while her 5-year-old child sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The mother was transported for a minor injury and was later released. The investigation is ongoing.

