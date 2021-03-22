Tigers drop in polls after pair of losses to Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have dropped in national polls after losing two out of three games to Mississippi State over the weekend. The Tigers (16-5, 1-2 SEC) went 2-2 over the week beating Southeastern University on Tuesday, March 16 10-7 and avoided the weekend sweep against the Bulldogs with an 8-3 win on Sunday, March 21.

LSU is scheduled to take on Tulane on Tuesday, March 23 and will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Volunteers for their second SEC series of the season.

The Vols are ranked No. 12 by D-I Baseball and No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Tennessee (17-4, 2-1 SEC) are coming off a series win over Georgia.

