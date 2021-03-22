Tioga Girls Powerlifting team grabs third title
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians girls powerlifting team competed in the LHSAA State powerlifting competition and brought home first place.
Four lifters placed first in their weight class:
- Cassi Perry- 97 lb weight class
- Erica Jones- 114 lb weight class (Outstanding Lifter Light Platform)
- Samantha Paul- 198 lb weight class
- KeAnna Cross- 220 lb weight class
Hear from both head coaches Kelsey Baker and Paula Kircher following the Indians’ win.
