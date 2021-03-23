7th grader donates 5,000 food items to homeless shelter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Isabella Malveaux is a seventh-grade student at Grant Junior High and helped donate thousands of food items to the Hope House, which is a homeless shelter in Alexandria.

Malveaux said this was part of a Beta service project that started after last year’s hurricanes to help those who still need food and supplies. She went from class to class asking other students to help and in just eight days, she gathered 5,000 food items.

Workers at the shelter said that they are thankful for the donations because it goes a long way in feeding the families that live there.

Malveaux said she was surprised with how many items they were able to donate, but is happy that it’s all going to a good cause.

“Many people from the hurricanes needed help so I knew that this was one way many people could give back. I was surprised with how much we were able to get in a short period of time,” said Malveaux.

Malveaux says she plans on doing more service projects in the future to help give back to those who need it.

