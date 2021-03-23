Advertisement

APD saying Tulane homicide identification could take weeks

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is now saying that identification of the two bodies found on Tulane Avenue on March 18 will take two to three weeks.

APD Interim Chief Ronney Howard originally stated that identification would take two to three days. We’ve now learned that it could take between two and three weeks. Remains have been sent to the North Louisiana Crime Lab.

Paula Johnson is the grandmother of 19-year-old Cayleb Gunter, who was reported missing on March 4 in the Alexandria area. Johnson is waiting to hear if one of the two bodies found may be that of her grandson. She says that as she continues to wait she wants to be a voice for others who have loved ones who are missing.

We’ll continue to provide updates on this case as information becomes available.

