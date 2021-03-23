Authorities in Northeast Louisiana searching for escaped inmate
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for an escaped inmate.
They say 24-year-old Jalil Williams was working at Foster Farms on Tuesday morning. He went on his break around 4:30 a.m. and never returned to the chicken processing plant.
He is now considered to be an escapee. He was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket with gloves and blue jeans.
Williams was imprisoned at the Richland Parish Detention Center.
