Authorities in Northeast Louisiana searching for escaped inmate

Jalil Williams
Jalil Williams(Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for an escaped inmate.

They say 24-year-old Jalil Williams was working at Foster Farms on Tuesday morning. He went on his break around 4:30 a.m. and never returned to the chicken processing plant.

He is now considered to be an escapee. He was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket with gloves and blue jeans.

Williams was imprisoned at the Richland Parish Detention Center.

