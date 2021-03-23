BESE revises COVID-19 K-12 physical distancing requirements to reflect latest CDC guidance

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has approved revisions to the state’s minimum COVID-19 health and safety standards for state school facilities to reflect updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Effective immediately, the revisions to the standards remove the specific physical distancing requirement of six feet, and insert the provision that distancing requirements shall be in accordance with current Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) guidelines, as informed by the CDC.

As of March 19, the CDC recommends that students should maintain a distance of at least three feet in classroom settings with universal masking.

“Louisiana’s education leaders are committed to ensuring a safe and productive learning environment as we move incrementally toward the restoration of normal classroom and school operations. As research and information related to COVID-19 mitigation continue to evolve, we will continue working to align policies with the latest recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Health and CDC as necessary and appropriate.”

Approval of the revisions is scheduled to be ratified on April 21. More details can be viewed here.

