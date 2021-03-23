Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting free hunter’s education course

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a free hunter’s education course from Friday, April 16, 2021, through that Saturday.

The course will begin Friday from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. and then continue the following day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided on both days and lunch will be provided on Saturday.

The course will be held at the Calcasieu Regional Traning Academy at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles.

Participants must attend both days to receive credit for the course. To attend you must pre-register for the class by visiting the course website HERE.

The course is being offered free of charge for anyone 10 years of age or older.

Deputies will be following social distancing guidelines and participants will be required to wear a face mask. For more information, you can call (337) 491-3784.

