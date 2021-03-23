Advertisement

Chair of LSU board ‘deeply offended’ by former president’s comments about university

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Robert S. Dampf, Chair of the LSU Board of Supervisors, criticized former LSU President F. King Alexander for his recent public comments about the university in a scathing letter to the Chair of the Oregon State University Board of Trustees.

Alexander, who is now the president of Oregon State, is currently facing disciplinary action and possible termination due to his leadership at LSU.

A report by the Husch Blackwell law firm outlined several Title IX violations and institutional failure by LSU to properly handle allegations of sexual assault on campus during Alexander’s tenure.

In an Oregon State board meeting last week, Alexander painted a negative picture of LSU saying it was underfunded and blamed Louisiana’s culture for what was outlined in the Husch Blackwell report.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL LETTER FROM LSU CHAIR ROBERT DAMPF

“I am beyond offended by Dr. Alexander’s arrogant and condescending comments about Louisiana’s culture, our state, and our university,” Dampf wrote. “When sharing his opinion that Louisiana has a different moral standard than Oregon, he omits the fact that he enthusiastically counted himself as one of us for almost seven years.”

Dampf also said Alexander had two opportunities to be interviewed by Husch Blackwell but only agreed to correspond with the law firm through Oregon State’s general counsel.

