Fishing tournament sends local child to Disney World

INDIAN CREEK, La. (KALB) - One local child will be going on her dream trip because of a fishing tournament that happened Saturday, March 20, at Indian Creek.

Harper Bass, a three-year-old child, wore a pair of Minnie Mouse ears on top of her head during the fishing tournament. The outfit hinted at where her dream trip would be.

“What is this?” Heather Craig, Harper’s mother, asked while pointing to her shirt.

“A castle,” Harper said.

Harper wants to go to Disney World for a much-needed vacation after a long fight.

“She spent close to 220 days in the hospital,” Craig said. “So, we haven’t been able to go.”

Harper has a rare disorder called arthrogryposis, which means she has multiple joint contractures in her body. On top of having arthrogryposis, Harper also has hydrocephalus and scoliosis.

However, Saturday’s fishing tournament would bring a change of luck when Harper turned into the big catch.

“I actually think that Harper chose us,” Katie Flook, who organized the tournament, said. “People are put in our lives to humble us and make us realize what we take for granted daily. So, I actually think Harper chose us.”

For four years, Flook and her family held the fishing tournament to benefit less fortunate people.

“I guess what makes us want to do this is we’ve been blessed throughout our life,” Pete Lowe, Flook’s father and tournament organizer, said. “We just want to give back.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.