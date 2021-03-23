GSU Tigers football team releases 2021 fall schedule

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team released its fall 2021 football schedule. Grambling will open up the season against Tennessee State on September 6 in the Black College Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

On September 11, the Tigers head to Hattiesburg, Miss. to battle Southern Mississippi before heading to Houston to face the Cougars on September 18.

The Tigers open up Southwestern Athletic Conference play in the second edition of the 2021 State Fair Classic on September 25 before returning to “The Hole” for its home opener as Grambling hosts the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M on October 2. The game has been dubbed “Pro Football Hall of Fame/High School Day.

After a trip to Lorman the following weekend to face Alcorn State, the highly anticipated fall 2021 Homecoming game will be held on October 16 as Texas Southern comes to the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

The second version of the 2021 Bayou Classic returns to New Orleans on November 27 as the Gramblimg Tigers and Southern Jaguars continue one of the most historic traditions in HBCU history.

