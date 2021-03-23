Advertisement

Indians add fifth Division II State title

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KALB) - The Tioga girls powerlifting team left the boys up with the task of joining them as state champions.

The Indians answered, adding their fifth title to their collection and becoming the first group to take home titles in girls and boys powerlifting in program history.

Co-head coaches Hunter Thompson and Andrew Barber talk about their teams’ success from the weekend.

