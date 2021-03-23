Lady Demons set for home defense against Warhawks

NATCHITOCHES, La (NSU) – Following a tough road match against a battle-hardened SMU, the Northwestern State tennis team has one more difficult non-conference challenge before entering its final month of competition.

NSU (4-4, 3-3 SLC) is set to host Louisiana-Monroe (6-4, 1-3) Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the Jack Fisher Tennis Complex.

The ULM match, previously set for Feb. 20, had been postponed following issues caused by widespread arctic weather across the region.

“We’re all really happy to be getting these matches in, because both of them were scheduled earlier in the season,” head coach Jonas Brobeck said. “Getting two quality matches in SMU and ULM here later in the season offers us an opportunity to get better for conference play and work towards our ultimate goal.”

A number of Lady Demons have continuously impressed throughout the season, chief among them being the teams two senior members. Emilija Dancetovic, having not played a full season since 2017-18, enters the final month of competition the winner of six of her past eight matches. She also remains undefeated (4-0) in doubles with partner Dorota Szczygielska.

“It feels great [to be fully competing again].” Dancetovic said. “Every time I get a chance to play singles and doubles and help the team work towards a win is really gratifying.”

In her most recent bout against Kiana Graham of SMU, Dancetovic was the only Lady Demon to force a third deciding set in doubles, which ultimately ended in a narrow 10-7 super tiebreaker in favor of Graham and SMU.

Senior Judit Castillo Gargallo has found success this season as well. Wins in both stages of competition this season have brought Castillo Gargallo within striking distance of claiming new spots on the all-time leaderboard in both career singles win percentage and overall record. A win against ULM will notch her 53rd total win, vaulting her to ninth all-time in singles victories.

The Warhawks, winners of the last four meetings between the two programs, currently hold a 26-12 overall edge against the Lady Demons. The last NSU win over ULM was a 5-2 decision back in 2008.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.