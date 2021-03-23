Advertisement

LC’s Briscoe Named to National Team of the Week

Fr. RB Devin Briscoe from Saturday's game against Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Fr. RB Devin Briscoe from Saturday's game against Mary Hardin-Baylor.(Sarah Horbarth/UMHB Sports Information)
By Richard Thiberville
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (LC) – Following a 200+ yard rushing performance that helped the Louisiana College football team amass nearly ten times what Mary Hardin-Baylor had allowed on the ground for the season earned Devin Briscoe a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week it was announced on Tuesday.

Briscoe, a freshman running back, rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns against a Mary Hardin-Baylor defense that had allowed just 70 rushing yards total through three games entering Saturday’s contest, while his two rushing touchdowns was more than the Crusaders had allowed up to that point in the spring of 2021 as only one previous rushing touchdown had been scored against them. He also added one reception for 12 yards to account for 214 total yards in the contest.

Through the end of the special spring 2021 regular season, Briscoe leads the team with 417 total rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Briscoe and the Wildcats (2-2, 2-2 ASC) close out the spring 2021 season this Saturday in the ASC Playoff as the four-seed from the East Division, hosting the four-seed from the West Division, McMurry. Kickoff against the Warhawks (1-3, 1-3 ASC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at Wildcat Field.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LC Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies
Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Tulane Avenue
APD saying Tulane homicide identification could take weeks

Latest News

Ryleigh Rutherford pitched a complete game, allowing two unearned runs, as LSUA swept...
Strong pitching fuels LSUA to double header sweep of Houston-Victoria
The Jena Giants’ three-run homerun late in the bottom of the sixth inning lead to their Class...
Giants stand tall in district win over Grant
The Louisiana College Wildcats will host McMurry for a chance at grabbing their first winning...
Cats look for ‘clean performance’ in ASC Playoff game against McMurry
Wildcats look for ‘clean performance’ in ASC Playoff game against McMurry
High School Softball: Grant vs Jena