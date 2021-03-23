Advertisement

Local barber hosts an event called ‘Do Black Lives Really Matter’

By Corey Howard
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Community members in Alexandria are ready to take back their city, and for many of them, it starts with slowing down the violence amongst the youth. On Monday afternoon, Sterling Brown, a barber, opened the doors to his barbershop to start a much-needed conversation.

“Do Black lives really matter,” Brown asked. “When the police shoot and kill an unarmed Black man, we are rallying, protesting and raising all kinds of hell, but we got the same thing going on in our own community.”

Currently, the Alexandria Police Department has investigated 14 homicides. At Monday’s event, three grieving mothers who lost a child to gun violence took center-stage. One of the mothers asked for parents to stop condoning their children’s wrong-doings.

“You have to say something,” Allison Freel, a mother who lost two children to gun violence, said. “You can’t just let that go like it’s right because if that was my child...I would’ve turned him in.”

Many of the people at the event say it starts at home, and it’s important to catch children at an early age.

“For the ones that are at home straddling the fence,” Brown said. “Those little boys and girls that are not even thinking about that, it’s time we sit them down and have that conversation.”

Brown encouraged parents to have a conversation about consequences and decisions. He believes parents need to tell their children something they do in 30 seconds could cost them 40 years.

“So do Black lives really matter,” Brown asked again while closing the event. “In this room, yes, they do.”

