LSU vs Tulane baseball game canceled, will not be rescheduled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU vs. Tulane baseball game originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions, university athletic officials say.

The game will not be rescheduled for later in the 2021 season due to scheduling conflicts.

LSU’s next game will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The game will be the first of a three-game weekend series against Tennesse.

