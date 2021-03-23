Many’s Curtis reflects on recruiting process

MANY, La. (KALB) - Many High School safety/linebacker Tackett Curtis has made himself a household name in the recruiting process, collecting college offers daily.

So far, the 6-2 sophomore has collected offers from:

University of Oregon

Texas A&M University

Oklahoma State

USC

University of Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Boston College

Stanford

Liberty University

University of Arkansas

University of Tennessee

University of Louisville

UL-Monroe

Southern Methodist University

University of Memphis

University of Houston

Virginia Tech University

Louisiana Tech

University of Tulane

University of Colorado

Mississippi State

UL-Lafayette

University of Virginia

University of South Alabama

