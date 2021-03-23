Advertisement

Many’s Curtis reflects on recruiting process

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - Many High School safety/linebacker Tackett Curtis has made himself a household name in the recruiting process, collecting college offers daily.

So far, the 6-2 sophomore has collected offers from:

  • University of Oregon
  • Texas A&M University
  • Oklahoma State
  • USC
  • University of Oklahoma
  • Ole Miss
  • Boston College
  • Stanford
  • Liberty University
  • University of Arkansas
  • University of Tennessee
  • University of Louisville
  • UL-Monroe
  • Southern Methodist University
  • University of Memphis
  • University of Houston
  • Virginia Tech University
  • Louisiana Tech
  • University of Tulane
  • University of Colorado
  • Mississippi State
  • UL-Lafayette
  • University of Virginia
  • University of South Alabama

