Many’s Curtis reflects on recruiting process
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - Many High School safety/linebacker Tackett Curtis has made himself a household name in the recruiting process, collecting college offers daily.
So far, the 6-2 sophomore has collected offers from:
- University of Oregon
- Texas A&M University
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- University of Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Boston College
- Stanford
- Liberty University
- University of Arkansas
- University of Tennessee
- University of Louisville
- UL-Monroe
- Southern Methodist University
- University of Memphis
- University of Houston
- Virginia Tech University
- Louisiana Tech
- University of Tulane
- University of Colorado
- Mississippi State
- UL-Lafayette
- University of Virginia
- University of South Alabama
