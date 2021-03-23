Advertisement

New Cadbury bunny is treefrog named Betty

Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.
Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.(Source: CADBURYUSA, HERSHEY'S, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new Cadbury bunny and this time it is an amphibian.

Inheriting the bunny ears this year is Betty, an Australian White’s treefrog.

She will star in a Cadbury commercial soon.

At less than a year old, this is Betty’s first Easter, but she’s already a natural at the bunny hop.

Betty beat out 12,000 other entries, including a donkey, a miniature horse and a goat.

In addition to starring in the commercial, Betty gets a $5,000 cash prize.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies
Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
WAFB file photo of the Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge, La.
Baton Rouge landmark being torn down for future Amazon delivery center

Latest News

Lawyer Sidney Powell said reasonable people should realize her claims of voter fraud in the...
Sidney Powell argues no reasonable person would believe her election fraud claims
President Joe Biden called for Congress to again pass laws banning assault weapons and...
Biden: Senate should pass gun laws
Barbara Griffin
Barbara Griffin
FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29
Jim Clinton
Jim Clinton