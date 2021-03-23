Advertisement

Pedersen Smashes Way to Conference Hitter Weekly Award

Dane Pedersen was named the American Southwest Conference’s co-Hitter of the Week the conference announced on Monday.(LC Athletics)
By Richard Thiberville
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHARDSON, Tx (LC) – Following a weekend with a .571 batting average and five extra-base hits, including three home runs, Louisiana College baseball first baseman Dane Pedersen was named the American Southwest Conference’s co-Hitter of the Week the conference announced on Monday.

Pedersen, a senior infielder from Slidell, La., went eight-for-14 at the plate in the three-game set at Sul Ross State over the weekend, including the three home runs and two doubles which allowed him to amass a total of 14 RBI and five runs scored. In the final game of the series against the Lobos, he was a perfect five-for-five at the plate with a double and a home run which put him just a triple short of the cycle. His other two home runs came in the series opener, including a grand slam.

His big weekend moved him into a four-way tie for the team lead in homers with four on the season, tied for second most on the team in doubles with seven, and tied for the team lead in RBI with 20.

Pedersen and the Wildcats (13-3, 9-0 ASC) look to continue their perfect start to ASC play at home this weekend at Howard Payne comes in for a three-game set, starting with a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch of Friday’s twin-bill against the Yellow Jackets (4-10, 1-8 ASC) is set for 4:00 P.M. at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.

