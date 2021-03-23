Advertisement

People urged to protect themselves even if Arkansas ends its mask mandate

Mask (AP)
Mask (AP)(WJHG)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he still plans to lift his state’s mask mandate on March 31.

The goals he announced in February are being met, he said. Those include a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than 10% and fewer than 750 hospitalizations.

“I set some goals and we’re making those goals. It’s not going to take away from the seriousness of the virus.”

Dr. Loren Robinson, chief medical officer and vice president at Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana, agrees that the COVID-19 numbers appear to be going down in the area.

“Anytime we leave the house, myself and my family always have our masks with us.”

But she also encourages people to still use caution.

“The risk of someone becoming infected with COVID-19 still exists.”

Hutchinson said he believes lifting the mask mandate will not stop citizens from wearing masks when they cannot practice social distancing. “We’ve got to continue to pay attention.”

And that’s the message local medical leaders are promoting.

“From a health care and public safety perspective, the best thing you can do is still wear your mask,” Robinson said. “Again, that risk of transmission is not yet zero. We are not to minimal spread yet.

“And until we get there, we still need to mask to keep ourselves and our family safe.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies
Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
WAFB file photo of the Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge, La.
Baton Rouge landmark being torn down for future Amazon delivery center

Latest News

Sakeena Cannon
Sakeena Cannon
Barbara Griffin
Barbara Griffin
Jim Clinton
Jim Clinton
A three-day, indoor vaccination event featuring the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19...
Sharing COVID-19 vaccination card on social media could make you a target for scammers
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations