People urged to protect themselves even if Arkansas ends its mask mandate

(KSLA) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he still plans to lift his state’s mask mandate on March 31.

The goals he announced in February are being met, he said. Those include a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than 10% and fewer than 750 hospitalizations.

“I set some goals and we’re making those goals. It’s not going to take away from the seriousness of the virus.”

Dr. Loren Robinson, chief medical officer and vice president at Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana, agrees that the COVID-19 numbers appear to be going down in the area.

“Anytime we leave the house, myself and my family always have our masks with us.”

But she also encourages people to still use caution.

“The risk of someone becoming infected with COVID-19 still exists.”

Hutchinson said he believes lifting the mask mandate will not stop citizens from wearing masks when they cannot practice social distancing. “We’ve got to continue to pay attention.”

And that’s the message local medical leaders are promoting.

“From a health care and public safety perspective, the best thing you can do is still wear your mask,” Robinson said. “Again, that risk of transmission is not yet zero. We are not to minimal spread yet.

“And until we get there, we still need to mask to keep ourselves and our family safe.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.