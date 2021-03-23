Senator Kennedy compares gun violence to drunk driving

(CNN) - GOP Sen. John Kennedy compared gun violence to drunk driving during a hearing on Tuesday.

“We have a lot of drunk drivers in America that killed a lot of people,” Kennedy said. “We ought to try to combat that too. But I think what many folks on my side of the aisle are saying is that the answer is not to get rid of all sober drivers. The answer is to concentrate on the problem.”

