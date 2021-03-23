Advertisement

Southern Football at Jackson State to be featured on ESPN

Southern University Athletics is excited to announce that Southern football contest at Jackson...
Southern University Athletics is excited to announce that Southern football contest at Jackson State will be featured on ESPN.(Southern University Athletics)
By Rodney Kirschner
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, LA. (SU)- Southern University Athletics is excited to announce that Southern football contest at Jackson State will be featured on ESPN.

The JSU game is scheduled for Saturday, April 3, 2021 with a 4:00 pm c.t. kickoff at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“This is a great opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their talents to a national television audience as well as the Southwestern Athletic Conference, so fans can see the pageantry of HBCU football.” said SU Director of Athletics Roman Banks. “We are very excited for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and alumni.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Southern Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies
Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Tulane Avenue
APD saying Tulane homicide identification could take weeks

Latest News

Ryleigh Rutherford pitched a complete game, allowing two unearned runs, as LSUA swept...
Strong pitching fuels LSUA to double header sweep of Houston-Victoria
The Jena Giants’ three-run homerun late in the bottom of the sixth inning lead to their Class...
Giants stand tall in district win over Grant
The Louisiana College Wildcats will host McMurry for a chance at grabbing their first winning...
Cats look for ‘clean performance’ in ASC Playoff game against McMurry
Wildcats look for ‘clean performance’ in ASC Playoff game against McMurry
High School Softball: Grant vs Jena