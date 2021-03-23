Southern Football at Jackson State to be featured on ESPN

BATON ROUGE, LA. (SU)- Southern University Athletics is excited to announce that Southern football contest at Jackson State will be featured on ESPN.

The JSU game is scheduled for Saturday, April 3, 2021 with a 4:00 pm c.t. kickoff at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“This is a great opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their talents to a national television audience as well as the Southwestern Athletic Conference, so fans can see the pageantry of HBCU football.” said SU Director of Athletics Roman Banks. “We are very excited for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and alumni.”

