William Shatner turns 90, creates A.I. of himself

William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at...
William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at McCormick Place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - William Shatner celebrated his birthday by boldly doing what no man has done before.

The “Star Trek” actor turned 90-years old on Monday, March 22. He marked the occasion by teaming with StoryFile to use its artificial intelligence technology.

StoryFile Life will create an interactive A.I.-powered video of Shatner.

With it, they say family and friends will be able to interact with him for generations to come. Once they finish, Shatner’s digital form will be available for virtual reality and 3D platforms as well as others.

The public will be able to see Shatner’s complete StoryFile conversation in May.

