AG Jeff Landry holds news conference on lawsuit against Biden administration

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, March 24, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry was joined by members of the Louisiana Legislature to announce legal action taken against President Joe Biden’s administration.

The attorney general held a press conference Wednesday morning at the Louisiana Department of Justice in Baton Rouge to discuss the lawsuit.

Landry is leading a 13-state lawsuit against the Biden administration for what he calls “an attack on American energy independence, good-paying jobs, and affordable energy for all.”

In January, President Biden signed a moratorium on the leasing of federal lands/water for new development of oil and gas fields.

“By executive fiat, Joe Biden and his administration have single-handedly driven the price of energy up – costing the American people where it hurts most, in their pocketbooks,” said Landry. “Biden’s executive orders abandon middle-class jobs at a time when America needs them most and put our energy security in the hands of foreign countries, many of whom despise America’s greatness.”

In addition to Louisiana, these states have joined the lawsuit:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Georgia

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

