APD investigating fatal shooting at Thornton Court

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Thornton Court. One victim died from a single gunshot wound outside of the residence. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

