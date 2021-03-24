Bernie Sanders not ‘comfortable’ with Twitter ban on Trump

(CNN) - Senator Bernie Sanders is not happy about Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump.

Sanders talked about Twitter’s decision during a New York Times podcast on Tuesday.

The Vermont Independent said Trump’s ban from the social networking site did not sit right with him.

Twitter permanently suspended the then-president from its platform two days after the January 6 Capitol Riots. The social media site said Trump “violated the company’s policy against the glorification of violence” and removed him “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

