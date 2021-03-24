Cats look for ‘clean performance’ in ASC Playoff game against McMurry

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats will host McMurry for a chance at finishing the season above .500.

This means the Cats can possibly grab their first winning season since 2014.

“We are focused,” head coach Drew Maddox said. “We have a countdown clock here. There’s a picture of ourselves and a picture of our opponent. This week we aren’t putting an opponent there because we are fighting ourselves now.”

So far this season, the Wildcats have shown improvement. They’ve been able to establish their run game with Devin Briscoe and Markaylin Milburn and have seen success in their passing game.

Defensively, the Wildcats have given up 100 fewer yards of total offense to the same four teams.

“I’ve seen the improvement,” Maddox said. “There’s just a few minor kinks we need to fix. I told my guys I want to see a clean game this Saturday. If we can do that, we will be alright.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.