Advertisement

Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow discusses gun violence, oil and gas woes

By KALB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - In the recent special election, Republican Julia Letlow won for the 5th District U.S. House seat. She is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from Louisiana. She joined us on the phone for Live at Five to discuss the various hot topic issues she will be diving into in Washington, D.C. such as the subject of gun violence/restrictions and the Biden administration’s handling of the oil and gas industry.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
APD investigating fatal shooting at Thornton Court
A school bus overturned in Colfax 3/24/21.
School bus overturns in Colfax with 17 students aboard; 1 injury reported
Tulane Avenue
APD saying Tulane homicide identification could take weeks
Harper Bass, a three-year-old child, wore a pair of Minnie Mouse ears on top of her head during...
Fishing tournament sends local child to Disney World
APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies

Latest News

Interstate 14
Officials look to get I-14 project moving forward
Officials look to get I-14 project moving forward
Local leaders came together to discuss recent crime issues in the City of Alexandria.
Alexandria leaders discuss recent crime issues, ways to reduce crime
Alexandria leaders discuss solutions to reduce crime
Rapides Parish Coliseum Vaccination Site in Alexandria, La.
Is the demand for a COVID-19 vaccine fading in Cenla?