Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow discusses gun violence, oil and gas woes

(KALB) - In the recent special election, Republican Julia Letlow won for the 5th District U.S. House seat. She is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from Louisiana. She joined us on the phone for Live at Five to discuss the various hot topic issues she will be diving into in Washington, D.C. such as the subject of gun violence/restrictions and the Biden administration’s handling of the oil and gas industry.

