Gov. Edwards: Anyone 16+ in Louisiana can receive COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29

Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana
Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that all Louisianans 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 29.

Gov. Edwards gives update on Louisiana's coronavirus response

Last week, Gov. Edwards announced all essential workers in Louisiana would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 22.

“This expansion of eligibility to all individuals meeting the vaccine’s minimum age requirements will supersede all other eligibility classifications and requirements, including the need to provide any documentation or self-attestation demonstrating employment or medical eligibility. Any self-attestation forms required to be collected prior to March 29 must still be kept on record by the vaccine provider for six months, following guidance for PHI records. These forms may be stored electronically to meet this requirement. COVID-19 vaccine providers are encouraged to begin taking appointments now, in advance, for individuals wishing to become vaccinated under the expanded eligibility criteria starting March 29.”

Dr. David Holcombe, Office of Public Health, Region 6

