Advertisement

Hong Kong halts use of Pfizer vaccine, cites defective lids

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONG KONG (AP) - Hong Kong suspended vaccinations using Pfizer shots after the Chinese distributor informed the city that one batch had defective bottle lids.

The government said the suspension of the shots was immediate while the matter was investigated by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company which created the vaccine with American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer.

They haven’t found any evidence the shots were unsafe but suspended their use as a precaution.

Macao also said residents would not receive the Pfizer vaccinations from the affected batch.

More than 150,000 people in Hong Kong have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The suspension leaves only China’s Sinovac vaccine for use in Hong Kong.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies
Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Tulane Avenue
APD saying Tulane homicide identification could take weeks

Latest News

The Alexandria City Council voted Tuesday to approve adding several bike lanes to the city as...
Alexandria City Council approves adding bike lanes, hears report on debris cleanup efforts
Local school masters vocabulary
More bike lanes are coming to Alexandria
Harper Bass, a three-year-old child, wore a pair of Minnie Mouse ears on top of her head during...
Fishing tournament sends local child to Disney World