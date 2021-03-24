Is the demand for a COVID-19 vaccine fading in Cenla?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Is the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine getting lower in Central Louisiana?

There weren’t many people at the vaccination site at the Rapides Parish Coliseum around noon on Wednesday, March 24.

According to numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health, the percent of people fully vaccinated in Region 6 in Cenla is starting to lag behind other parts of the state. We are currently sitting at just under 10% vaccinated. That is the second-lowest in Louisiana, only behind Region 5 where Lake Charles is. Compare that to the New Orleans area in Region 1 where over 15% of people are fully vaccinated.

Dr. David Holcombe, Region 6′s medical director, says everyone who is eligible to get a shot should be signing up now.

“Older people that are at higher risks, they understand the risks. Eighty percent of the deaths in the state are actually people over 70. So those folks understood, this is important. So we’ve gotten those easy people,” Dr. Holcombe said. “Now we are getting into the younger age groups where folks say ‘well maybe I don’t want this thing.’”

Governor John Bel Edwards announced that everyone in Louisiana over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive the vaccine starting Monday, March 29.

