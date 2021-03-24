Advertisement

Rapides Police Jury proclaims National Library Week in April

Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith presenting a proclamation to the Rapides...
Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith presenting a proclamation to the Rapides Parish Library.(N/A)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Police Jury honored the Rapides Parish Library Wednesday.

Police Jury President Craig Smith presented a proclamation to library staff and board members. It declared April 4-10 National Library Week.

Smith said the library played an important role during the hurricane and the on-going pandemic by providing residents access to internet service.

National Library Week Proclamation
National Library Week Proclamation(n/a)

The proclamation was adopted unanimously by the jury.

