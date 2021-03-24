Rapides Police Jury proclaims National Library Week in April
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Police Jury honored the Rapides Parish Library Wednesday.
Police Jury President Craig Smith presented a proclamation to library staff and board members. It declared April 4-10 National Library Week.
Smith said the library played an important role during the hurricane and the on-going pandemic by providing residents access to internet service.
The proclamation was adopted unanimously by the jury.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.