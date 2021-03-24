Saints expected to give Superdome naming rights to Caesars Entertainment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to sources, the New Orleans Saints may be close to striking a deal with Caesars Entertainment for naming rights to the Superdome.

A report from The Athletic says the groundbreaking deal would give Caesars Entertainment naming rights for the next two decades.

According to the report, it’s unclear what the actual name of the facility will become, but the venue’s moniker will still presumably incorporate the iconic stadium’s Superdome brand.

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and team executives recently met in Las Vegas with Caesars to work on finalizing a deal that will pay the club $10 million annually for the next 20 years.

“Mercedes-Benz is currently under contract until July of this year as the naming rights partner,” said Greg Bensel, senior vice-president of communications for the Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. “We do not have anything official to report as there is not a signed deal with any company at this time. We continue to have conversations with numerous interested companies.”

Caesars, the parent company of Harrah’s, recently announced plans to renovate New Orleans’ Harrah’s Casino and rebrand it under the Caesars name.

Mercedes-Benz became the first company to put its name on the dome in 2011. Benz chose not to renew its agreement after landing a 27-year deal for the naming rights at the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium.

The Caesars deal is expected to take effect in July.

