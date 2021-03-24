Advertisement

School bus overturns in Colfax with 17 students aboard; no injuries reported

A school bus overturned in Colfax 3/24/21. No injuries were reported.
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - A school bus carrying 17 students overturned in Colfax Wednesday morning on Highway 8 near Big Mt. Zion Baptist Church. We were told there were no injuries.

Grant Parish Superintendent Paxton Teddlie said Colfax Elementary, Grant Junior and Grant High School students were on the bus.

Teddlie said paramedics checked everyone out at the scene and students were released to their parents/guardians.

