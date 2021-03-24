Advertisement

Sen. Kennedy introduces resolution to honor Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees gestures to his family and fans after an NFL...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees gestures to his family and fans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Buccaneers won 30-20.(Brynn Anderson | Associated Press)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSLA) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has introduced a resolution to honor the career and contributions of now-retired New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees.

“Drew Brees is forever a Saint and a Louisiana hero. His refusal to be beaten on and off the field has inspired a city and state through tough times. On the 20th anniversary of Brees’ success as an NFL quarterback, I join countless Louisianans in honoring this Super Bowl champion.”

Sen. John Kennedy

Brees’ 20-year career in the NFL includes 15 years with the Saints. He holds the record for most career passing yards of any NFL quarterback and most career completions in the league. Brees led the Saints to a victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowel XLIV and was named the MVP.

