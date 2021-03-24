Sen. Kennedy introduces resolution to honor Drew Brees

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSLA) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has introduced a resolution to honor the career and contributions of now-retired New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees.

“Drew Brees is forever a Saint and a Louisiana hero. His refusal to be beaten on and off the field has inspired a city and state through tough times. On the 20th anniversary of Brees’ success as an NFL quarterback, I join countless Louisianans in honoring this Super Bowl champion.”

Brees’ 20-year career in the NFL includes 15 years with the Saints. He holds the record for most career passing yards of any NFL quarterback and most career completions in the league. Brees led the Saints to a victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowel XLIV and was named the MVP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.