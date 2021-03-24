Strong pitching fuels LSUA to double header sweep of Houston-Victoria

VICTORIA, Tx (LSUA) —The LSUA softball team rode the wave of strong pitching to sweep the Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Houston-Victoria on Tuesday afternoon at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.

Eryn Sanchez and Bobbi McNaughton led the Generals to a 3-2 victory in game one, while Ryleigh Rutherford dominated in game two, leading LSUA to a 4-2 win.

LSUA (10-9 overall, 5-2 RRAC) had a leadoff triple by Katherine Atkins to begin came one. She came home on a wild pitch. A two-run inside-the-park home run from Bailey Hughes made it 3-0 two innings later.

Hughes led all players with four hits on the day.

That was all the offense Sanchez and McNaughton would need. Sanchez blew through four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth, allowing a pair of runs. McNaughton came in and shut the door, pitching until the seventh, but she too ran into trouble. Sanchez came in and closed the door, inducing a deep fly ball to Atkins in center field to finish the win.

Rutherford pitched the entire game in the second contest. She retired the first 10 Jaguars she faced before allowing the first UHV hit. It was their only hit until the final inning.

UHV (4-12, 0-2) scored two in the fifth, but needed the benefit of three Generals errors to score those runs.

The Jaguars had a threat brewing in the seventh, but Rutherford finished off the game by forcing Zoe Miranda to hit a grounder back to her.

After clinching the series on Tuesday, LSUA wraps the series up on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The Generals return to Alexandria on Saturday against Xavier for a double header, beginning at 2 p.m.

Game 1: LSUA 3, UHV 2

The Generals began the game with a fast start, as Katherine Atkins hit a triple to lead off the game and came in to score a few pitches later on a wild pitch. Before you could blink, LSUA already had a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, Bailey Hughes got into the action.

Hughes, a senior from Denham Springs, La., drilled a ball to the left field wall. Bobbi McNaughton, who had entered the game for Amber Giddens, was running as soon as the ball was hit, and scored easily from first. Hughes wasn’t satisfied with a triple and flew around third, beating the throw home for an inside-the-park home run.

Hughes recorded two of the team’s six hits and the only one with multiple hits.

UHV pitcher Cameron Cowan settled in afterward. She pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits in four scoreless innings to keep the Jaguars in the game.

On the other side, Eryn Sanchez was cruising along for the Generals.

Sanchez retired 12 of the first 14 batters she faced, as only a walk and an error kept her from 14 straight batters retired to begin the game.

She ran into trouble in fifth, though. After a lineout, the next two batters reached without the benefit of a hit in the Jaguars half of the fifth. A groundout and a walk left the bases loaded with two outs. Brianna Leon dropped a single to shallow left-center, scoring a pair to cut the deficit to one.

Bobbi McNaughton was brought in and induced a ground ball to short to escape the jam with the lead.

UHV had one more chance in the seventh inning, as a walk and a stolen base by Jackie Longoria put a runner in scoring position with two outs. Sanchez came back to the circle and inducing a fly out to deep center field to finish the game.

Sanchez, who was credited with the win, goes to 5-1.

Game 2: LSUA 4, UHV 2

Rutherford was the story of the second game. She didn’t allow a base runner until the fourth inning. Her complete game is the second of the season for the senior.

The .111 opponent’s batting average on the afternoon was a season-best. Rutherford allowed no earned runs for the third time on the season, and twice in games that she pitched more than one inning.

The second game was almost a carbon copy of the first one. Like the first one, LSUA jumped out to a 3-0 advantage early on.

Senior outfielder Miyah Portalis began the scoring in this game with a two-out RBI double to center field, scoring Haylee Tidwell, who had reached on a walk in the previous at-bat.

LSUA scored the next two runs on two errors. Hughes flew out to center, but the Jaguars caught the throw home and tried to double off Atkins at third. However, the throw went past third baseman Ashley Reyna and Atkins came in to score the second run. A dropped pop-up brought home another run to make it 3-0.

Two runners scored in the fifth for UV, as the Jaguars fought back to within one just like they did in game one.

Also just like in the first game, UHV could not get over the hump and plate the tying run. UHV had the tying run in scoring position with one and two outs in the sixth, but couldn’t score.

The Jaguars also had a two-out threat in the seventh with two runners in scoring position, but Rutherford finished the game, forcing Miranda to ground it back to her.

Three players—Hughes, Portalis and McNaughton—all had two hits to lead the Generals.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSUA. All rights reserved.