Taco Bell restaurants getting design makeover

The fast-food chain is planning to expand the “Go Mobile” concept it introduced last year. The new model features smaller dining rooms and dual drive-thru lanes. Restaurants also have more digital kiosks in addition to human staff taking orders.

Taco Bell says it will have at least 30 “Go Mobile” restaurants by the end of 2021. By the end of the decade, Taco Bell is planning to have 10,000 locations across the world.

(Credit: Taco Bell via CNN)

Some of them will be cantinas, which feature an outdoor fire pit, game area and full-bar for dine-in guests. Thirty cantinas are open so far.

