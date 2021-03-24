Advertisement

Taco Bell restaurants getting design makeover

Taco Bell's "Go Mobile" design.
Taco Bell's "Go Mobile" design.(Credit: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is getting a redesign.

The fast-food chain is planning to expand the “Go Mobile” concept it introduced last year. The new model features smaller dining rooms and dual drive-thru lanes. Restaurants also have more digital kiosks in addition to human staff taking orders.

Taco Bell says it will have at least 30 “Go Mobile” restaurants by the end of 2021. By the end of the decade, Taco Bell is planning to have 10,000 locations across the world.

(Credit: Taco Bell via CNN)

Some of them will be cantinas, which feature an outdoor fire pit, game area and full-bar for dine-in guests. Thirty cantinas are open so far.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies
Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Tulane Avenue
APD saying Tulane homicide identification could take weeks

Latest News

In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
White House: North Korea conducted short-range missile test
Evoire Collier, 21, (left) and Dorian Taylor, 24, are being held without bond on charges of...
2 accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Fla. hotel room
Two men visiting Florida for spring break are being held without bond after police say they...
Spring breakers held without bond on charges of drugging, raping woman in Fla.
The Alexandria City Council voted Tuesday to approve adding several bike lanes to the city as...
Alexandria City Council approves adding bike lanes, hears report on debris cleanup efforts
Local school masters vocabulary