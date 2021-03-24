The FCC wants to know how slow your internet is

(CNN) - If you’re dying to vent about your slow internet service to someone who might be able to help, now’s your chance.

The Federal Communication Commission wants to know how slow your internet is.

The agency just announced a new outreach initiative on its website to gather consumer broadband experiences. They’ll be asking consumers directly for first-hand accounts about availability and disparities in access.

It’s part of the FCC’s effort to improve the accuracy of its existing broadband maps. It will also inform future decisions about where service is needed.

