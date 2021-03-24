Advertisement

The FCC wants to know how slow your internet is

(AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re dying to vent about your slow internet service to someone who might be able to help, now’s your chance.

The Federal Communication Commission wants to know how slow your internet is.

The agency just announced a new outreach initiative on its website to gather consumer broadband experiences. They’ll be asking consumers directly for first-hand accounts about availability and disparities in access.

It’s part of the FCC’s effort to improve the accuracy of its existing broadband maps. It will also inform future decisions about where service is needed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for the person pictured.
APD looking for suspect wanted in connection with recent robberies
Rapides Regional Medical Center
Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Tulane Avenue
APD saying Tulane homicide identification could take weeks

Latest News

In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
White House: North Korea conducted short-range missile test
Evoire Collier, 21, (left) and Dorian Taylor, 24, are being held without bond on charges of...
2 accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Fla. hotel room
Two men visiting Florida for spring break are being held without bond after police say they...
Spring breakers held without bond on charges of drugging, raping woman in Fla.
The Alexandria City Council voted Tuesday to approve adding several bike lanes to the city as...
Alexandria City Council approves adding bike lanes, hears report on debris cleanup efforts
Local school masters vocabulary