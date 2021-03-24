Advertisement

Tinder to let users gift a Lyft ride to their date

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York.(Patrick Sison | Associated Press)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Tinder and Lyft are teaming up for a new feature as people start to make real-life connections again.

Users of the dating app will be able to gift dates a ride directly through Tinder.

The new feature is slated to roll out in the coming months.

Lyft says Tinder users will still have access to all in-ride safety features like location sharing with friends and family and silently requesting emergency help.

Both Tinder and Lyft say they’ve recently been seeing more activity on their apps since the pandemic started.

