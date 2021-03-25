A perfect score, local student makes a 36 on ACT

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Aaron Cantrell, a junior at Menard High School, has found the secret to taking the ACT as he recently made a perfect score on the exam.

Making a 36 on the ACT isn’t easy. In fact, just 0.334% of students who take it actually make a perfect score. Cantrell has now scored 32 and above four times on the ACT.

“Freshman year I got a 33 and I was excited about that because obviously I was a freshman and that was high. Then I took it again my sophomore year and got a 32. I wasn’t as motivated anymore after that, but then I got a 35 last year. I was going to quit taking it but I had one final test for the school and got a 36,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell doesn’t just succeed in the classroom as he is a part of track & field, basketball, golf and cross country all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He still has another year left in high school, but already has a plan on what he wants to study in college.

Math is my stronger subject so I want to do something math-related. I was thinking about engineering and, of course, I’d want to go to the best engineer school which is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology,” said Cantrell.

He now joins Abbas Kambatti, a senior at Bolton High School, as the only students in Rapides Parish to achieve a perfect ACT score in the last year. Cantrell says they attended Alexandria Country Day School together and are used to going up against one another.

“I used to be competitive with him in seventh and eighth grade because we competed in math competitions and are both good math students. It’s funny competing with him,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell says this achievement is the first of many steps in accomplishing his goals for the future.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.