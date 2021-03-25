Advertisement

Alexandria leaders discuss recent crime issues, ways to reduce crime

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the wake of another homicide in Alexandria, local leaders are continuing discussions on how to reduce crime in the city.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall was joined by law enforcement officials, church officials and education officials for a community crime panel discussion on March 24 as Alexandria reached 15 homicides for 2021. Panel members discussed how recent crime issues have been affecting their fields of expertise, along with things that can be implemented to bring down the crime rate, especially with younger people.

“We need to restore and rebuild a rapport with the community,” said APD Interim Chief Ronney Howard.

Howard says that APD has solved 11 of the 15 crimes so far, but it’s been challenging with a low number of officers and getting the community to be more involved is a vital key when it comes to investigations.

As of now, there isn’t a set plan on how leaders will come together and take action outside of the discussions to reduce crime in the city. However, Mayor Hall says coming together is the first step and seeing more community members attend discussions like this shows that they’re moving in the right direction.

