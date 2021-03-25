APD: 2 arrested in Thornton Court homicide; seeking information on third person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made two arrests and are seeking to identify a third person of interest in the homicide that occurred on March 23, in the 1700 block of Thornton Court.

Samuel Taylor IV, 17, and Ja’Tavius Lotts, 19, both of Alexandria, were each charged with second degree murder. Booking photos were not available at the time of this release.

APD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a third person pictured here:

APD is looking for a person of interest in the Thornton Court homicide investigation. (Julie Blalock | APD)

If anyone has any information about this incident or can identify the person pictured, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

