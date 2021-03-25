Advertisement

Body found in Cane River positively identified

Kara Vaughn
Kara Vaughn(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The LSU F.A.C.E.S. lab has identified the remains of the person who was found in Cane River last week, solving a 28-year mystery.

Kara Vaughn, a Natchitoches Parish woman who was reported missing by her family back in 1993, has been positively identified.

Last month, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office received information from a fisherman that a vehicle was spotted in the river. The sheriff’s office dive team and the Calcasieu Parish marine unit searched the river and found a Honda Civic, the same vehicle that Vaughn was reported missing in. The divers were able to get in the vehicle and found human remains and identification which led them to believe the body was Vaughn.

Her family has been notified about the incident and the identification.

